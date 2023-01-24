A bill that would hold adults criminally responsible if children or teens accessed their firearms cleared its first hurdle Tuesday in the Legislature.

Members of the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee voted 4-2 along party lines to approve House Bill 9, a measure similar to one that failed in last year's legislative session.

"We want to make sure our children are safe," said Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, one of the sponsors of HB 9.

