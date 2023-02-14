Water rights remain fightin' words in New Mexico.

A bill by Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, that would have allowed the State Engineer's Office to obtain water rights through forfeiture from those who hadn't exercised them in 10 years was shot down by an 8-0 vote Tuesday in the House Agriculture, Acequias and Water Resources Committee.

McQueen said House Bill 346 was intended to save water, saying that otherwise those with "deep pockets" — including developers — could swoop in and buy up those rights, perhaps transferring them to other parts of the state. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.