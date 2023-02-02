Some 875,000 New Mexicans would get a cut of the state’s record revenues under a bill that received unanimous approval during its first legislative committee hearing Thursday.

Senate Bill 10, a priority of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, would appropriate $1 billion to provide a one-time tax rebate of $750 for single filers and $1,500 for joint filers.

“Taxpayers’ budgets are stretched thin due to inflation that includes a higher cost of food, heating, gas and other basic necessities,” one of the sponsors, Sen. Benny Shendo Jr., D-Jemez Pueblo, told the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee, which he chairs.

