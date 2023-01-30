With New Mexico’s graduation rates lagging behind other states, some lawmakers say they’ve devised a bill that will keep students in school and better prepare them for life after the 12th grade.

But opponents say some components of House Bill 126 — including lowering the number of credits needed to graduate from 24 to 22 and switching Algebra II and a language class requirement into electives — will dilute the curriculum and leave students underprepared to move on after graduation day.

HB 126 is likely to grab the attention of educators, students and parents as it proposes to make what some call the first comprehensive update to the requirements in some 25 years.

