Deputy First Class Jeffrey Naas, with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, walks Eli Montaño to the back of a squad car Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at a Kohl’s in Albuquerque.

Looking for a way to deter what law enforcement officials call organized retail crimes, members of the House of Representatives voted 62-3 Wednesday to approve a bill imposing new and harsher penalties for such offenses.

House Bill 234 is "a very focused response to the disturbing and frightening explosion of shoplifting in our state," said Rep. Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, at the start of the House floor debate.

Shoplifters, who are often armed, "literally attack retail stores" while making off with a substantial number of products and terrorizing shoppers, she said.

