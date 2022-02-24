Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham held a gathering Thursday at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque to sign two bills aimed at addressing New Mexico’s high rate of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
The emotional event was the first bill signing for the governor since the 2022 regular session ended Feb. 17.
Senate Bill 12 creates a position in the Attorney General’s Office for a specialist who will work with law enforcement on cases involving missing Indigenous people.
Senate Bill 13 will lead to the creation of a Missing in New Mexico event to help support residents with missing relatives. It is designed to bring together tribal, federal, state and local government agencies in one location to provide an array of resources. Hosted by the state Department of Public Safety, the event will allow residents to file and update missing persons reports, meet with investigators and submit DNA records.
Sen. Shannon Pinto, D-Gallup, who co-sponsored both pieces of legislation, said the bill signings were “monumental in the sense of creating something that could make a difference.”
Late last year, a task force formed to address growing numbers of missing and murdered Indigenous people recommended the Legislature create a state office to help coordinate efforts to solve cases. The task force, initiated by lawmakers in 2019, was developed after the Urban Indian Health Institute reported a year earlier New Mexico had the highest number of missing and murdered Indigenous women in the nation since the 1940s, with 78 on record. About 80 percent of the cases in the report involve incidents dating to 2000, while some of the remaining 20 percent occurred decades earlier, the report said.
Albuquerque and Gallup were listed in the report as two of the top 10 cities in the nation with the highest numbers of cases.
In a news release Thursday, Lujan Grisham said, “New Mexico is taking action to bring together critical resources for families of our missing and murdered Indigenous neighbors, helping to deliver justice for victims, bring their loved ones closure, and prevent these tragedies from happening to families.
“While these measures will not on their own bring an end to this crisis,” she added, “they are important tools in our continued fight to deliver answers to families across the state and hold those responsible accountable.”
The Legislature passed a total of 64 measures in the 30-day session. The governor has until March 9 to sign them into law or veto them.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
My heart truly goes out to the families of the missing and the dead. This horrific tragedy has been going on in our Reservations for decades. Sadly, this is largely a symbolic measure. And while I fully support this, I wish we could do more. But the sad reality is that there is very little that we can do on a state level. We can offer some assistance, but the fact remains that the Pueblos and the Navajo Nation are sovereign nations. And crimes that occur there fall outside of our jurisdiction. This is a federal issue, not a state issue. And until the Fed’s start taking notice, and doing something about it, this tragedy will continue.
A crucial start, but if Mike is right, does it risk being a bit of an empty gesture?
From the SFNM: "Senate Bill 13 is aimed at providing an opportunity for federal, state, local and tribal entities to gather at one location to help people file reports on missing loved ones. The event also could allow people to update reports, submit DNA records and meet with an investigator about missing persons cases.
The bill does not include an appropriation, so it’s unclear how it would be funded."
The SFNM previously reported there was no accompanying appropriations for this bill, how will it be funded, or will it be funded?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.