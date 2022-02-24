Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham held a gathering Thursday at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque to sign two bills aimed at addressing New Mexico's high rate of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
The emotional event was the first bill signing for the governor since the 2022 regular session ended Feb. 17.
Senate Bill 13 creates a position in the Attorney General's Office for a specialist who will work with law enforcement on cases involving missing Indigenous people.
Senate Bill 12 will lead to the creation of a Missing in New Mexico event to help support residents with missing relatives. It is designed to bring together tribal, federal, state and local government agencies in one location to provide an array of resources. Hosted by the state Department of Public Safety, the event will allow residents to file and update missing persons reports, meet with investigators and submit DNA records.
Sen. Shannon Pinto, D-Gallup, who co-sponsored both pieces of legislation, said the bill signings were "monumental in the sense of creating something that could make a difference."
Late last year, a task force formed to address growing numbers of missing and murdered Indigenous people recommended the Legislature create a state office to help coordinate efforts to solve cases. The task force, initiated by lawmakers in 2019, was developed after the Urban Indian Health Institute reported a year earlier New Mexico had the highest number of missing and murdered Indigenous women in the nation since the 1940s, with 78 on record. About 80 percent of the cases in the report involve incidents dating to 2000, while some of the remaining 20 percent occurred decades earlier, the report said.
Albuquerque and Gallup were listed in the report as two of the top 10 cities in the nation with the highest numbers of cases.
In a news release Thursday, Lujan Grisham said, "New Mexico is taking action to bring together critical resources for families of our missing and murdered Indigenous neighbors, helping to deliver justice for victims, bring their loved ones closure, and prevent these tragedies from happening to families.
“While these measures will not on their own bring an end to this crisis," she added, "they are important tools in our continued fight to deliver answers to families across the state and hold those responsible accountable."
The Legislature passed a total of 64 measures in the 30-day session. The governor has until March 9 to sign them into law or veto them.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.