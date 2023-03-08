021023XGR_LS_1.JPG

Marly Fisher, 17, a senior at Albuquerque Academy, addresses the House Appropriations and Finance Committee in February on behalf of House Bill 134, which would require public secondary and elementary schools to provide free menstrual products in some bathrooms. After clearing committees, the bill is headed to a vote in the full Senate.

A student-driven bill that would require all public schools in New Mexico to stock restrooms with free menstrual products is headed to its final proving ground in the Legislature.

The Senate Education Committee on Wednesday voted 4-1 to approve House Bill 134, drafted by three teens who attend Albuquerque Academy. The bill now goes to the full Senate.

Rep. Christine Trujillo, D-Albuquerque, a sponsor of HB 134, said the budget bill for fiscal year 2024 includes $1.2 million to fund the measure.

