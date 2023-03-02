When it comes to school lunches, Alejandro Najera laid it out straight for the lawmakers.

Senate Bill 4, the fifth grader from East San Jose Elementary School in Albuquerque told the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday morning, might mean school kids "have better lunches that taste fresher, better."

SB 4 would provide funding for public schools to offer two free meals a day — breakfast and lunch — to all students, regardless of whether they can pay. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.