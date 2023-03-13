The House of Representatives voted 37-25 along partisan lines early Monday morning to approve a bill that would eliminate life sentences without the possibility of parole and release for youthful offenders convicted of first-degree murder. 

Senate Bill 64, which already cleared the Senate, allows youths to be entitled to a parole hearing — and parole — after 20 or 25 years, depending on the initial sentence. 

If the conviction is for either first-degree willful and deliberate murder or first-degree depraved mind murder, the offender would be eligible for a parole hearing at 20 years.

