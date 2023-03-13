The House of Representatives voted 37-25 along partisan lines early Monday morning to approve a bill that would eliminate life sentences without the possibility of parole and release for youthful offenders convicted of first-degree murder.
Senate Bill 64, which already cleared the Senate, allows youths to be entitled to a parole hearing — and parole — after 20 or 25 years, depending on the initial sentence.
If the conviction is for either first-degree willful and deliberate murder or first-degree depraved mind murder, the offender would be eligible for a parole hearing at 20 years.
If the offender is serving a life sentence for two or more more convictions of first-degree murder he or she would be up for parole in 25 years.
The bill now goes to the desk of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
A committee amendment adopted for the bill makes it clear that in the case of an offender serving sentences for convictions resulting from multiple cases "the time counted toward parole eligibility for a particular case does not begin to accrue until that sentence for the case is being served," according to the bill's fiscal impact report.
The provisions of the bill would retroactively apply to all offenders currently serving an adult sentence for an offense committed as a child.
According to the bill's fiscal impact report, the Children, Youth and Families Department reports "no one is currently serving a sentence as a youthful offender without the possibility of parole."
The debate, which lasted about three hours into Monday morning, once again played up the differences between Democrats and Republicans when it comes to issues of addressing violent crime and gun violence.
Democrats argued the legislation gives youths who may have acted out of passion or immaturity an opportunity to be rehabilitated and leave prison to become useful contributors to society.
"This bill is about a second chance," said Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, one of four Democrat sponsors of the bill.
House Republicans countered there are some cases in which there should be no second chance and that such potential releases from prison further hurt victims' family members and loved ones.
The bill "is not good for communities or grieving parents," said Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park.
