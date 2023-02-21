My job is to look out for the underdog. It's also to praise heavyweights when they deserve it.

Today's tip of the hat goes to three financial giants: Wells Fargo, Bank of America and U.S. Bank.

They are doing what ruthless storefront lending companies claimed was impossible. The banks are providing small loans to New Mexico customers at reasonable rates, all at a rapid clip.

