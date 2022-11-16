Maestas1_RGB.jpg

Rep. Moe Maestas, D-Albuquerque, speaks in February at the Roundhouse during the state's legislative session. Maestas was sworn into Albuquerque's District 26 Senate seat Wednesday. He's replacing Jacob Candelaria, a Democrat-turned-independent who resigned in October. 

The Bernalillo County Commission this week appointed Democratic state Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas of Albuquerque to fill a Senate seat recently vacated by Jacob Candelaria, a Democrat-turned-independent who resigned in October.

The commission voted 3-2 on Tuesday for Maestas to fill Albuquerque’s District 26 seat. Maestas was sworn in Wednesday by 2nd Judicial District Judge Benjamin Chavez. He then submitted his House resignation to the Secretary of State’s Office, he said.

“I am now the duly elected senator for District 26,” Maestas said Wednesday.

