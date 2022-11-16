Rep. Moe Maestas, D-Albuquerque, speaks in February at the Roundhouse during the state's legislative session. Maestas was sworn into Albuquerque's District 26 Senate seat Wednesday. He's replacing Jacob Candelaria, a Democrat-turned-independent who resigned in October.
The Bernalillo County Commission this week appointed Democratic state Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas of Albuquerque to fill a Senate seat recently vacated by Jacob Candelaria, a Democrat-turned-independent who resigned in October.
The commission voted 3-2 on Tuesday for Maestas to fill Albuquerque’s District 26 seat. Maestas was sworn in Wednesday by 2nd Judicial District Judge Benjamin Chavez. He then submitted his House resignation to the Secretary of State’s Office, he said.
“I am now the duly elected senator for District 26,” Maestas said Wednesday.
He was one of seven candidates who vied for the Senate seat.
Noting the seat has a voter base that’s about a 68 percent Hispanic, Maestas said he brings experienced leadership to a region that has recently lost two experienced senators — Candelaria and former Sen. Sander Rue, a Republican who was defeated in a race for reelection two years ago.
“So to be a senator from that area is a culmination of a lifetime of work and struggle and a joyous moment,” Maestas said.
The commission chose Maestas over a group that included Julie Radoslovich, director of the South Valley Academy, and retired county commissioner and former Albuquerque City Councilor Steve Gallegos.
The commission will now seek candidates for Maestas’ House seat and then choose one to succeed him. Tea Bland, a spokeswoman for Bernalillo County, said after the Secretary of State’s Office notifies the commission Maestas has resigned, the commission will have 21 days to appoint his successor.
Maestas’ appointment did not come without controversy. Some alleged outgoing Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty pushed to make an appointment for the vacant seat quickly to help Maestas, whose wife, Vanessa Alarid, is a lobbyist.
State campaign records show Alarid’s company made a $5,000 in-kind contribution to Pyskoty on June 2, just days before the Democratic primary in which Pyskoty lost her bid for reelection. Pyskoty has denied any wrongdoing in the process.
Maestas won reelection to his District 16 House seat for another two-year term Nov. 8. Whoever the commission appoints to succeed him will serve out his current House term, which ends Dec. 31, and then serve for the next two years before facing an election.