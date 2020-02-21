State Rep. Paul Bandy, R-Aztec, announced Thursday he is not seeking reelection to the District 3 seat in the House of Representatives.
During a news conference this week at the end of the 30-day legislative session, Bandy said, "This is my last session, I hope.
"I trust all these people in the room and on the other side [Democrats] too," he added. "... They support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of New Mexico. And I trust them to keep us safe."
Bandy, a rancher, has served in the Legislature since 2007. He serves on several committees, including House Appropriations and Finance and House Rules and Order of Business.
He is one of five state representatives who have announced they are not running for reelection. The others are Jim Trujillo, D-Santa Fe; Tomás Salazar, D-Las Vegas; Abbas Akhil, D-Albuquerque; and Joseph Sanchez, D-Alcalde, who’s running in the 3rd Congressional District race to succeed U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján.
