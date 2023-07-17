A state district judge is expected to schedule a trial date soon for a state Republican Party lawsuit challenging a congressional district map approved by the Democrat-controlled Legislature.

According to online court records, 9th Judicial District Judge Fred T. Van Soelen has set July 28 to schedule hearings and other actions related to the case, which alleges Democratic lawmakers gerrymandered the boundaries of the state’s congressional maps to benefit their party’s candidate in the 2nd Congressional District, long anchored to Southern New Mexico and dominated by Republicans.

A recent state Supreme Court ruling gave the District Court the power to hear the case and set a deadline of Oct. 1 to resolve the matter.

