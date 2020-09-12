The governor was clear: New Mexico’s fiscal woes are far from over, and the government must cut spending next year.
Not everyone wants to do that.
The state's judicial branch is actually asking for a raise in its budget for fiscal year 2022, according to legislative documents obtained by The New Mexican.
All 13 district courts have requested increases in their general fund spending by around 3 percent or 4 percent. The New Mexico Supreme Court and all district attorneys’ offices also are seeking increases.
Guidelines issued recently by the state Department of Finance and Administration had called for most agencies to draft spending plans for the next fiscal year with cuts of 5 percent in the face of a massive budget deficit, largely due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The judiciary “seriously considered” those instructions but wasn’t compelled to follow them, an official said.
“The guidelines are not binding on the judiciary, which is a separate, independent branch of government co-equal with the legislative and executive branches of New Mexico’s government,” said Artie Pepin, director of the state Administrative Office of the Courts.
As financial experts begin to pore over more than 100 state agency budget requests submitted in recent days, New Mexico still finds itself in quite a fiscal bind. Lawmakers approved big cuts for the current fiscal year during a special legislative session in June, but crafting next year’s budget could be even more challenging.
It's still early in the process. The spending requests submitted this month are initial proposals that will be debated at length by legislators and state officials in the coming months before the executive and legislative branches issue final budget recommendations. Lawmakers will then embark upon a 60-day session early next year before a budget is ultimately approved and signed into law.
Still, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration has already made it known that more major cuts will be necessary.
The governor told the U.S. House Financial Services Committee three days ago the drop in revenue caused by the pandemic and falling oil production threatens the state’s ability to provide critical services. She said the state needs more federal aid because cost-cutting measures won’t be enough to “weather the storm.”
“I am incredibly cognizant and concerned,” Lujan Grisham said in a news briefing Thursday.
The Legislative Finance Committee has projected a fiscal year 2022 budget deficit of $991 million; Lujan Grisham said it could be as much as $2 billion.
Amid the state’s huge budgetary predicament, the judiciary has sent in an overall budget request of $190 million, a 3.8 percent increase over the current year, according to the Administrative Office of the Courts.
The court system is asking for more because “the demands on courts from individuals and businesses are expected to grow as New Mexico emerges from the pandemic,” Pepin said.
A big part of the requested increase for district courts would cover the salary costs of five new judgeships created earlier this year. That includes one new judgeship in the First Judicial District of Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Rio Arriba counties.
The budget chief for the state House of Representatives said the judiciary is unlikely to get the increases it wants.
“That’s not going to happen,” said Rep. Patty Lundstrom, chairwoman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee. “Unless there’s some major change in our revenue picture.”
She also questioned the judiciary’s statements that it didn’t have to abide by the state finance department’s guidelines.
“That’s an odd thing for them to feel,” Lundstrom said.
When asked about the judiciary's request, the Department of Finance and Administration said it asked all state agencies to reduce their requested budgets by 5 percent.
"True, the judiciary is an independent government branch, but we do provide budget analysis and support," spokesman Henry Valdez said.
Other agency requests
As for the rest of state government, the majority of agencies did submit requests to cut 5 percent — from tourism to environment to public safety — and legislative staff and lawmakers seemed pleased.
“I think it was a good start,” said Charles Sallee, deputy director of the Legislative Finance Committee.
The state finance department agreed and said the requests were a "reasonable response to the financial crisis the pandemic put us in."
"We are pleased with state agencies' efforts to reduce their requested budgets while still maintaining essential services to New Mexicans," Valdez said.
Some Cabinet-level agencies did go above the 5 percent cut in their requests, in accordance with exemptions set out in the executive guidelines.
The Human Services Department, for instance, requested a budget increase of 3 percent, which it said was mainly because of “unprecedented growth” in Medicaid program enrollment due to the novel coronavirus.
New Mexico has seen 49,517 new enrollees in Medicaid since the pandemic began in March, a 6 percent increase, and there are now some 877,000 New Mexicans enrolled — 42 percent of all state residents, according to the department.
The agency projects it will have Medicaid shortfalls of $72 million in the current fiscal year and $167 million next year because of the increased costs, even after legislation approved earlier this year increased the federal matching rate for Medicaid health care, the agency said.
Human Services included 5 percent cuts across other programs in its request, using higher vacancy rates and proposing to eliminate some contracts, spokeswoman Jodi McGinnis Porter said.
The General Services Department is asking for a budget decrease of only 1 percent. The agency said it needs funds to provide more employees for a children’s wellness center run by the Children, Youth and Families Department in Albuquerque.
Aside from that, the agency said it is cutting the rest of its budget by 5 percent, and the state finance department asked it to include the wellness center expenses in its main request.
In addition to cost-cutting, another key question will be how much the state will dip into its reserves in order to balance next year’s budget.
Reserves were slated to reach 25 percent of spending levels before the pandemic hit, but are now expected to fall to around 11 percent after the state approved allocating a significant portion to help fill its budget deficit for the current fiscal year.
Lujan Grisham said last week she is hopeful the state won't have to reduce reserves to zero.
Despite most agencies proposing 5 percent cuts, Lundstrom said it is likely some of them will have to cut even more than that once the budgetary process is said and done.
“Absolutely,” she said. “That’s the starting point.”
