Texas, the state of silver-spoon Bushes, Lyin' Ted and bloviating Beto, isn't all bad.

The barbecue can be first rate. The Houston Astros are excellent. Larry McMurtry left the world Lonesome Dove, The Last Picture Show and other terrific literature.

There's even something to like about the elections. Texans do not affiliate with a political party when they register to vote. For primaries, they choose either the Republican or Democratic ballot.

