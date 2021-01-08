An Albuquerque lawmaker who introduced a controversial physician-assisted death bill twice before is bringing the legislation back again.
House Bill 47, sponsored by Rep. Debbie Armstrong, a Democrat, would let doctors prescribe life-ending drugs to terminally ill but mentally competent patients who want to end their suffering and take their own lives.
The bill, known as the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act, made it through two House committees in 2019 before it was quietly tabled at Armstrong's request in the House of Representatives.
“At the time, we are just a few votes shy to pass the bill,” she said then.
Her efforts to move the bill through the Legislature in 2017 also failed.
She did not return a call seeking comment Friday.
The bill is named after the late judge, who died of cancer in 2018 and lobbied legislators for years to approve a “right-to-die” bill to help those who knew they were going to die and wanted to end their suffering with dignity.
Opponents have cited moral and religious objections and argued the bill, if it became law, could lead to potential abuse.
State law makes it a felony for a physician to assist patients in ending their life. Though advocates for a “right-to-die” bill petitioned the courts some years ago to give doctors the ability to help terminally ill patients die, in 2014 the Supreme Court ruled medical aid in dying is not a constitutional right.
The bill has clauses ensuring doctors confirm the patient has a terminal illness and the mental capacity to request aid in dying.
The bill is one of about 100 that state lawmakers have filed as of Friday in advance of this year's 60-day legislative session, slated to begin Jan. 19.
Other bills include:
* House Bill 37, introduced by Democratic representatives G. Andrés Romero of Albuquerque and Angelica Rubio of Las Cruces, would establish minimum standards for paid sick leave for employees in New Mexico.
* House Bill 43, known as the Black Education Act, introduced by Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, D-Albuquerque, would improve public education for African American students and create an advisory council.
* A Senate bill introduced by Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, would pull $13.4 million from the state's public education reform fund and use it for K-5 Plus and extended learning programs next year — assuming teachers and students are back in school. The extra hours would help make up for time lost during the pandemic, the bill says.
* Rep. Gregg Schmedes, who will take office as a senator later this month, introduced a Senate Joint Resolution that would prohibit the state from forcing school districts to enact new rules and regulations without state funding.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.