CORRECTION APPENDED:
The New Mexico Attorney General's Office conducted a Wednesday morning search at the home and business of state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton in connection with a criminal investigation related to her work at Albuquerque Public Schools.
The investigation, according to a search warrant affidavit, is centered on allegations of "racketeering, money laundering, receiving illegal kickbacks and violations of the Governmental Conduct Act."
Matt Baca, a spokesman for the Attorney's General Office, confirmed in an email the search warrant was issued and executed.
According to the affidavit, the new superintendent of Albuquerque Public Schools, Scott Elder, sent a letter to the Attorney General's Office in April regarding "suspected violations" of the Governmental Conduct Act and procurement code policies by Williams Stapleton, who serves as the district's career and technical education director. The allegations involve her connections with a Washington, D.C.-based company, Robotics Management Learning Systems LLC, which has provided web-based learning materials for the district.
Efforts to reach Williams Stapleton were unsuccessful Wednesday morning.
Monica Armenta, a spokeswoman for the Albuquerque school district, said officials are not commenting on the issue at this time. They will refer questions to one of the district's attorneys soon, she added.
The OpenCorporates online database of corporations says Robotics Management Learning Systems LLC dissolved in 2020.
The search warrant affidavit says efforts to reach officials at the robotics company were unsuccessful and "neither of the websites printed on documents by Robotics were found to be in operation."
Williams Stapleton, a former educator, has served in the Legislature since the mid-1990s.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
CORRECTION: The original version of this story said the search of Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton's home and office took place Tuesday night. The search of her office took place Tuesday night but the search of her house happened Wednesday morning.
Not surprising, knowing her activities over the years. But MLG, Egolf, Wirth, etc. will circle the wagons to make this go away, politics you know.
Exactly. However, I don't think even the Santa Fe Ring can put this Genie back in bottle. Might be wake up call for voters.
I am sure she will walk free even if there is dirt found.
MLG sexually assaulted a person paid 60K hush $ THEN tells everyone how leaders need to be held to the highest standard. Wonder what MLG will say now?
