Karen St. Clair was surprised and delighted to see so many people — a crowd of about 50 — gathered Wednesday for a town hall with state lawmakers at a fire station in the Rancho Viejo subdivision.
"It's great," said St. Clair, an advocate for patients with Parkinson's disease who was honored as one of The New Mexican's 10 Who Made a Difference in November for her years of volunteer work, including her successful push for the Legislature to fund a medical center to treat movement-disabled patients on the University of New Mexico campus. The Nene and Jamie Koch Comprehensive Movement Disorder Center opened its doors in September.
"People need to be involved in the process," St. Clair said. "That's the way you get heard."
State lawmakers held few town hall events in the past two years, when restrictions tied to the coronavirus pandemic limited gatherings, but the practice is growing in popularity again ahead of the 2023 legislative session, which begins Jan. 17. Lawmakers from both major political parties are teaming up to host public forums with residents around the state.
A veteran of legislative hearings and town halls, St. Clair said she usually sees only about 10 or 12 folks at meet-and-greets with lawmakers, where constituents have an opportunity to make a plea for initiatives that are most important to them.
The increased participation Wednesday struck her as a sign New Mexico residents are paying more attention to the Legislature this year, St. Clair said. Face time with lawmakers at the more informal gatherings can be key to making an impact at a legislative hearing on a bill, she added.
"That's helpful when you do go to the Roundhouse and want to be involved in a bill, that you have that small piece of relationship with those people," she said.
Lawmakers could have a record $12 billion to divvy up for fiscal year 2024, which begins in July of this year. They are likely to debate a range of bills in the upcoming session to address a range of high-priority issues, from public education to crime to water supplies and broadband access.
Lawmakers said there are advantages to hosting town halls before a session.
"I think it's always good to hear from constituents," said Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, who took part in the Rancho Viejo town hall last week.
Meeting constituents from different parts of his district — both rural and urban residents — makes a difference when it comes to drafting bills, McQueen said. For example, he found many rural residents are opposed to a state program that funds extra learning time for public school students because their children help work on the family's farm or ranch.
"I always learn something from these events," he said.
Plus, he said, legislative district boundaries change after redistricting every 10 years, which has left him and other lawmakers with new groups of constituents.
"I'm encountering a community I haven't represented before," McQueen said.
Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho — who planned to take part in a similar forum Saturday in Albuquerque — said hearing from constituents, including "those who don't agree with me," can "absolutely" help shape legislation he introduces.
This was on display last week, as McQueen and his colleagues got a quick education on a company's proposal to build an 800-acre solar array near Rancho Viejo on privately owned land off N.M. 14. The facility, with 20,500 solar panels generating 96 megawatts, would power an estimated 23,300 homes.
Several people who attended the town hall said they oppose the solar facility. Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos, told the crowd the Legislature doesn't have much say in the project, which falls under the jurisdiction of Santa Fe County. But in an interview Friday, she said she believes lawmakers should draft legislation creating requirements for solar complexes pitched by private corporations and input from constituents would be critical.
Rep. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, said such events make lawmakers aware of constituent worries, concerns and challenges. He said town halls "are one way you make sure you stay grounded" and that he enjoys hearing from people who have more experience that he does.
"It's important for all elected officials to not lose touch with reality," Lane said.