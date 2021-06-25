One of New Mexico’s most powerful politicians is showing a sudden burst of interest in charges that prejudice and mismanagement are dragging down a state agency.
Only two weeks ago, House Speaker Brian Egolf said he wasn’t sure whether he’d read a special investigator’s report on the conduct of Rachel Gudgel, a government administrator who’s supposed to be supervised by the Legislature.
Egolf, D-Santa Fe, is now calling for a performance evaluation of Gudgel to determine “whether she can continue in her position” as director of the Legislative Education Study Committee.
Former employees in Gudgel’s department said she drove off talented staff members and made bigoted comments about Native Americans. Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, told me Gudgel also slurred a gay man who worked in government.
The man in question has written to me and relayed the same story. He said Gudgel called him a vile, sexually explicit name years ago when she was employed in a different state department.
Gudgel did not respond to messages seeking her comment.
In a letter Egolf made public Friday, he asked Sen. Bill Soules to initiate a review of Gudgel’s performance as soon as practical.
“Such an evaluation should be considered an important step in establishing confidence in the performance of the director, and in the critical work that the director, staff and committee undertake together,” Egolf wrote.
The speaker’s turnabout came after my initial column on Gudgel. That piece led the All Pueblo Council of Governors to question whether Gudgel was fit to hold the director’s job in an agency that’s supposed to be committed to improving education for all kids, regardless of race.
Soules, D-Las Cruces, chairs the interim legislative committee that supervises Gudgel. He has called an executive session for Tuesday in Santa Fe for the 10 lawmakers — six House members and four senators — who have voting power on the Legislative Education Study Committee. His plan would exclude all other legislators, including 22 members who have “advisory” status on the committee.
Soules’ idea to restrict which legislators can be privy to a review of Gudgel’s performance drew immediate criticism from Candelaria.
“This would not fly unless someone is being politically protected,” Candelaria said. “The only interest being served is for those who want to obfuscate, delay, excuse and really ignore what’s happened.”
Gudgel has strong advocates among the voting members on the committee, including Mimi Stewart, an Albuquerque Democrat who is president pro tem of the Senate. Members of the House of Representatives are more critical of Gudgel. The most outspoken is Rep. Christine Trujillo, D-Albuquerque, who tried 17 months ago to hold an executive session of the Legislative Education Study Committee to delve into Gudgel’s conduct.
Stewart and Soules were among the lawmakers who succeeded in voting down the proposed executive session.
Moving to the present, does Soules have the power to restrict which legislators can participate in Tuesday’s review of Gudgel’s performance?
Raúl Burciaga, director of the New Mexico Legislative Council Service, says Soules is within his rights to dictate the committee’s makeup. No law or rule prohibits the person chairing an interim committee from barring other legislators from participating, Burciaga said Friday.
He provides useful bureaucratic mumbo jumbo for legislators trying to justify a bad decision by Soules. There is no legitimate reason to bar legislators from participating in the evaluation of Gudgel.
This won’t be the first review of Gudgel’s performance.
Leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives authorized an investigation of Gudgel last year after five complainants accused her of denigrating Native Americans and mismanaging the agency.
The public paid for a contract attorney, Thomas Hnasko, to run the investigation. But neither the public nor most of the state’s 112 legislators have seen Hnasko’s findings. Legislative leaders and Burciaga say the report is a personnel matter and therefore not available to the public.
Employees who worked under Gudgel said she received a two-week suspension and help from “a leadership coach,” also at public expense.
Hnasko’s report went to legislative leaders. Egolf was one the few lawmakers with ready access to it, though he said he couldn’t recall if he’d reviewed it. Now, all at once, he wants action.
New Mexico has two separate state agencies analyzing education policies and practices.
The governor oversees the Public Education Department, appointing its Cabinet secretary. Legislators have their own agency with Gudgel in charge of its operations.
All that bureaucracy costs money. Yet New Mexico consistently ranks at or near the bottom in education.
Is it any wonder that legislators who still haven’t seen the results of last year’s investigation of Gudgel are being blocked from a meeting to review her performance?
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
