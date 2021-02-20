Leaders of Black communities and organizations in New Mexico are asking for public apologies and stronger condemnation of recent remarks and actions by Republican lawmakers that they say represent systemic racism in the Roundhouse.
Earlier this month, Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, questioned Cabinet nominee Sonya Smith's ability to represent New Mexicans while leading the Department of Veteran Services as a Black woman in a state with many Hispanics.
Also earlier this month, Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, called the police during a committee hearing because she was upset with Alexandria Taylor, deputy director of the New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs.
"When you call the sheriff during a committee hearing because you don't like the all-too real narrative of misconduct among law enforcement officers, you're not making a stand with law enforcement," New Mexico Black Leadership Council member Mason Graham said at a news conference organized by the nonprofit Saturday morning.
"You're weaponizing them against us because you understand the dangerous dynamic between the police and African Americans," Graham continued. "When you question the experience of a Black woman appointed to her position by the governor, you are upholding your belief that Black women do not deserve to be in positions of power."
In a statement, a coalition of "a group of 60 individuals representing organizations from within the Black community" called for Baca and Lord to be removed from their committee assignments.
"Without a swift, direct, and official public denouncement of any and every racially-targeted action or speech from New Mexico's Legislative leadership, the state's leadership will instead signal tolerance and even support of these white supremacist attitudes and actions," the statement reads.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
They're right... at the very least, a public and effusive apology (if sincere, and yes, we can tell) is in order, but really, the man is clearly unfit to hold office in a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, spiritually diverse Democracy. He should be removed from his position as utterly unfit. It would give him time to reflect on his warped perceptions and bigotry.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.