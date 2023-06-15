Miranda Viscoli is optimistic about the changes to come in New Mexico with the new Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act.
She acknowledged the state needs an educational campaign to remind residents about the law, which is intended to keep firearms out of the hands of children and teens by holding gun owners accountable. Her nonprofit organization, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, is spearheading a campaign and even distributing gun locks to help weapons owners comply.
Second Judicial District Attorney Sam Bregman said he is “confident” the new law, passed by the Legislature under House Bill 9, will keep many firearms out of children’s hands.
Other state residents aren’t so sure.
Anthony Segura, executive director of the New Mexico Shooting Sports Foundation, called HB 9 a “feel-good” measure that won’t make much of a difference.
“Most gun owners that are responsible gun owners already [lock up their weapons], so I don’t think things are going to change,” Segura said. “People that are irresponsible and just leave their guns in a drawer or in a closet … it’s not going to change those people.”
Segura said he has no intention of locking up a .380-caliber handgun he carries daily. He wants quick access to it in case of an emergency.
“It’s on my dresser, a few feet away from me … where I can actually reach over and get to it faster,” he said. “Even though I have a little lockbox cabinet in my room — and I can open it up with a fingerprint, I can open it up with a code and I can open it with a key — it’s still going to take maybe a minimum of five seconds to get that thing open.”
HB 9 is one of about 115 measures signed into law this year by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that were set to take effect Friday — and is one of the most contentious. It sparked fierce debate during the legislative session between gun-control advocates like Viscoli and gun-rights advocates and was one of only two firearms-related measures to pass in a session the governor and lawmakers had declared would address rising rates of violent crime.
HB 9 is also known as the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act or Bennie’s Law in memory of 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove, who was shot and killed at Washington Middle School in Albuquerque in August 2021 as he tried to intercede in a bullying incident. Authorities said the boy accused of shooting Hargrove brought his father’s gun to school.
The law creates two new crimes to hold irresponsible gun owners accountable if a child or teen gets ahold of an unlocked weapon and uses it to threaten or harm someone.
A gun owner can be charged with a misdemeanor crime punishable by up to a year in jail if a child brandishes their weapon to threaten someone. And if anyone is severely harmed or killed, the owner can face a fourth-degree felony charge that carries a sentence of 18 months in prison.
The bill was one of several favored by Lujan Grisham this year to help curb gun violence. The nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety reports an average of 389 people die by guns annually in New Mexico, which ranks eighth in the nation for gun deaths.
Most of the governor’s gun-control efforts, including an initiative to ban automatic weapons, failed to gain enough support to pass both chambers. Along with HB 9, lawmakers passed HB 306, which makes it a fourth-degree felony to knowingly buy a gun for a felon or give a gun to a felon — a process known as straw purchasing. That law also took effect Friday.
Caroline Sweeney, a spokesperson for Lujan Grisham, wrote in an email safe firearm storage practices “save lives.”
“From gun locks to biometric safes, taking the steps to keep guns stored securely lowers the potential for tragic accidents and violent crime — like the incident that resulted in the death of Bennie Hargrove,” Sweeney wrote, adding HB 9 “is another important tool in combating this national issue and holding irresponsible gun owners accountable.”
Lujan Grisham will once again push for a ban on assault weapons in the 2024 legislative session, which begins in mid-January, Sweeney wrote.
It’s unclear whether Bennie’s Law will result in a noticeable drop in firearm-related crimes. As Viscoli noted, the law can have an effect only if there is widespread awareness among gun owners of the potential penalties they could face if they allow a child to access their weapon.
The law’s success also will depend on how vigorously authorities investigate gun violence involving minors, identify the legal gun owners and prosecute the new crimes.
State Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, who was a firm opponent of HB 9, suggested the law will have no positive effect.
“Responsible gun owners follow the law. What this and many other anti-Second Amendment proposals fail to address is illegal firearms and the dangerous activities they are used for,” she said Thursday.
JoHanna Cox, a spokesperson for First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, wrote in an email Thursday, “At this time, we cannot speculate how this law will impact our communities. If a case comes to this office we will prosecute it.”
Bregman said his office is fully prepared to enforce Bennie’s Law.
“If there is an incident where it is clear, based on evidence, that somebody was irresponsible, and a firearm was used by a child, we will prosecute that person to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.
Bregman said it might be impossible to track whether the law is prompting gun owners to ensure their firearms are secured and out of reach of minors.
Still, he said, media attention on the law is likely raising awareness, encouraging people to “be responsible when it comes to their firearms. It may enter into their mind, ‘I shouldn’t leave my gun on the coffee table here,’ and lead them to store it safely and make sure children don’t get access to it.”
Viscoli said New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence recently launched a six-month campaign of public service announcement on radio stations, “and we’re sending literally 10,000 gun locks throughout New Mexico right now. We’re doing it because the Bennie Hargrove Act is great. People need to lock up their guns — but they need to be reminded.”
New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence is working with the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department and other agencies to distribute the gun locks.
“You can have as many guns as you want in this state,” Viscoli said. “You can have practically any kind of gun you want in this state. Is it asking that much to ask you to have them locked up?”
Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, the primary sponsor of HB 9, said she wants adults to lock up their guns if children are nearby. Even if a child gets ahold of a gun and does not use it to scare or hurt anyone, it can lead to painful consequences, she said.
Citing a 1990s law enacted by former President Bill Clinton, Herndon said students caught with guns at school can be expelled for up to a year.
“You don’t want to do that to your child,” Herndon said.
Kelly Pearce, a spokesperson for the state Public Education Department, wrote in an email Thursday that New Mexico statute mandates “expulsion for at least 365 days for any student that brings a firearm to school. A superintendent does have the authority to consider mitigating circumstances and select alternative consequences.”
Bill Roney, the longtime owner of The Outdoorsman of Santa Fe, a gun shop in DeVargas Center, said he isn’t certain whether Bennie’s Law will change the behaviors of gun owners or persuade them to be “more responsible.”
Most of his customers “by and large” support the idea of responsible storage of firearms, he said, and they use lock boxes or large safes.
Nonetheless, “You can’t legislate morality,” Roney said.
“You can legislate that there’s a speed limit of 65, but you can’t legislate the morality of people exceeding the speed limit,” he said. “But thankfully, in our community, most people agree with that concept [of gun safety storage], whether it’s legislated or not.”