New Mexico lawmakers are still hoping to end their status as the only unpaid Legislature in the country before they adjourn for the year later this month.

While a resolution that would do this hasn't passed either the House or Senate yet, supporters of a paid Legislature and other changes they say would bring the body into the 21st century are still optimistic about getting at least some of their ideas across the finish line before the session ends on March 18.

"Generally speaking, most legislators are in support of this issue," Rep. Angelica Rubio, D-Las Cruces, said in an interview Wednesday. "It's the mechanics of it that folks are not sure about."

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.