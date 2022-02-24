More than three dozens representatives of New Mexico advocacy groups and nonprofit organizations sent a letter to state Senate leaders Thursday, urging them to investigate a lobbyist’s allegation this week of sexual harassment by Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto.
The letter — signed by officials from Equality New Mexico, Common Cause New Mexico, the Center for Civic Policy, Progress Now New Mexico, Olé, Girls Inc., Animal Protection New Mexico and several other organizations — requests “a full and timely investigation be initiated” into accusations by lobbyist Marianna Anaya. She wrote in a statement issued Tuesday by her attorney the Albuquerque Democrat touched her inappropriately in 2015 and then, after she confronted him about it during this year’s legislative session, deliberately stalled a voting rights bill she supported.
Anaya demanded Ivey-Soto resign.
The Democratic Albuquerque senator, who is serving his third term in the District 15 seat, has denied the allegations.
Heather Ferguson, executive director of Common Cause New Mexico, said Thursday it is “imperative” for Senate leaders to initiate an investigation into Ivey-Soto “so we can begin rebuilding public trust.”
She said “some sort of statement [from Senate leaders] should have been out by now.”
The letter seeking action on Anaya’s allegations was sent to Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, and Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen.
Stewart said she could not comment on the letter because of the Legislature’s anti-harassment policy.
That policy states, “A report or complaint of harassment and documents related to any investigation shall be maintained confidentially to the extent possible pursuant to applicable law, rule or policy, including the Inspection of Public Records Act.”
It is unclear if Anaya or her attorney, Levi Monagle, asked Senate leaders or the Legislative Council Service to initiate an investigation. Monagle did not return a message Thursday evening seeking comment.
Nor is it clear whether Anaya or Monagle filed a complaint with the State Ethics Commission, tasked with overseeing New Mexico laws on campaign finance, lobbying, financial disclosure and other areas of government conduct.
The commission does not reveal whether it is looking into an allegation unless it has enough evidence to warrant a public hearing on a matter.
Jeremy Farris, executive director of the State Ethics Commission, said its purview does not include allegations of sexual harassment alone.
He said, “It’s possible a complaint could be filed with the commission that includes allegations of sexual harassment, but the violation wouldn’t be the sexual harassment itself. It would be misuse of office or quid pro quo — something that comes within the terms of the Governmental Conduct Act.”
“The decision before you will have ramifications beyond Ms. Anaya,” the nonprofit officials wrote in their letter to Senate leaders. “It will impact every New Mexican that has been victimized by a person in power, but is unsure of coming forward out of fear.
“When one person is denied an investigation, all survivors are denied an investigation,” the letter continues. “When those who can make a difference choose to look the other way, we are all forced to relive our past experiences in silence and isolation.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(13) comments
Seven years later, without audio or video, this is nothing but a she said witch hunt.
Wow. I see we have lined up all the usual subjects (Progressive/left leaning special interests). Seems to me the left hates this guy and that he is a bully to women. Still, no proof of the physical harassment charges. All the makings of yet another legislative star chamber/show trial in the press.
What I have lost faith in is the integrity of all those special interest groups that are piling on.
Have all the lobbyists wear burkas, or else ban them completely. Why do we see so many pretty young women involved with lobbying??? Think about that for a moment, then sober up. This is a VERY old game, and both sides play it. Lately, the MeToo movement introduced some new twists. Burkas???
It is also instructive to note many of these same left wing organizations piling on here have lobbyists and were also involved in taking down Carl Trujillo, that is not an accident.
I hear that Ivey-Soto is considered a jerk. Aggressive across the board. So vote him out. Ganging up using seriously dubious sexual harassment claims HARMS WOMEN.
[thumbup]
It’s a little late for voting him out. He announced quite some time ago that he was not standing for reelection.
Thanks, John. That makes this campaign against him make even less sense.
Abuse of sexual complaints is so counter-productive for everyone.
Thus the sense of urgency to have him removed and replaced by a left wing operative.
Amen, Emily.
I ended up being hauled into court as a witness in a harassment trial in Honolulu back in the '90's, and the Federal jury, half men and half women, ended up heavily fining the plaintiff (the student), whose charges were seen as specious and quite libelous to the faculty member. It set back sexual harassment justice at the University a long way.
This one seems awfully convenient as a way to remove Ivey Soto rather than prove the allegations happened. Given these things generally happen when no one is around, they are difficult to evaluate unless a lot of extra evidence surfaces to corroborate charges or support the charges being specious.
Yes, the drumbeat by the left wing to purge yet another moderate Democrat from our party is starting. This is all about politics, and the Santa Fe Ring advancing and consolidating their power in our party.
Having personally witnessed and experienced firsthand this legislator's abuse of power and aggressive behavior towards women, it is time for the Ethics Subcommittee to end the abuse and remove Ivey-Soto from office. It took me many years to heal from this man's behavior. It has to stop.
Did you file charges?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.