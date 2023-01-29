Some in the crowd were fighting back tears as Darlene Peshlakai spoke.

Peshlakai lost her two teen daughters, Deshauna and Del Lynn, in a vehicular crash in Santa Fe on March 5, 2010.

The driver of the truck who crashed into their car was drunk. Why, Peshlakai asked the assembly gathered for a MADD New Mexico event at the Roundhouse, was the man previously arrested on multiple drunken driving charges allowed to get behind the wheel of his truck and kill?

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

