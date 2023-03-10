ReproductiveBill1_RGB.jpg

Sen. Shannon Pinto, D-Tohatchi, explains her vote in favor of a bill for reproductive health provider protections Friday on the Senate floor.

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

A bill to stop local governments from restricting abortion or gender-affirming health care is headed to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's desk.

The House of Representatives voted 39-29 on Friday night, with the Republicans and a few Democrats opposed, to concur with some minor Senate changes to House Bill 7. Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who made protecting abortion rights a major theme of her reelection campaign last year, is expected to sign the measure.

Meanwhile, an emotional and highly charged debate over abortion enveloped the Senate earlier Friday. There, a bill that seeks to protect both patients and providers from out-of-state investigations from places where abortion and gender-affirming care is outlawed ignited a heated debate that included charges New Mexico allows infanticide and is opening itself up to litigation.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.