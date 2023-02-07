Santa Fe's east-side liberals did the impossible. Through their support for citywide inspections to silence noisy vehicles, they created an alliance between two politicians who never agree on anything.

Sen. Craig Brandt, staunch conservative from Rio Rancho, and Sen. Linda Lopez, proud progressive from Albuquerque, don't believe charging the masses more money through an inspection program is the best way to shut down noise pollution caused by a small number of drivers.

Brandt and Lopez are looking out for the law-abiding little guy, the hardworking single mom, the nearly broke college student and anyone else who can't afford more government bureaucracy.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

