The state of New Mexico has been enjoying the spoils of record-breaking fossil fuel revenues in the last few years.

But those years may be numbered, and a $9.43 billion spending plan the House Appropriations and Finance Committee endorsed Wednesday is designed to prepare state government for dips in the oil and gas industry and a future when production levels will start to decline.

The proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year would increase spending by about $1 billion, or just over 12%, and put reserves at 30%.

