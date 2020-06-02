Iowa Republicans voted Tuesday to end the long and divisive congressional career of Rep. Steve King, whose hard-right views on immigration and abortion became part of the GOP mainstream over two decades in the House but whose deliberately polarizing rhetoric ultimately became a liability for his party.
Support for King started to evaporate last year after he made racially offensive remarks that forced national Republicans to distance themselves from the conservative Iowa firebrand.
That gave an opening to State Sen. Randy Feenstra, who garnered support from national GOP groups and from some prominent Iowa conservatives who argued King undermined his influence in Washington with his drumbeat of provocative behavior.
Feenstra led by nine points late Tuesday and was projected to beat King, according to the Associated Press.
“I am truly humbled. Thank you to each and every person who supported us on this journey against all odds. You delivered. But tomorrow, it’s back to work,” Feenstra said in a statement.
Iowa’s elections were among dozens of congressional primaries taking place amid a backdrop of a global pandemic, civil unrest and a national reckoning over racism and police violence in eight states and the District of Columbia. Several of the elections, which in some states include the presidential race, had been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, was projected to win primaries in New Mexico, Montana, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, according to Edison Media Research, as he amasses delegates to secure the nomination.
The key issues in King’s race have been years in the making. He lost his House committee assignments in January 2019 after questioning in a New York Times interview why the terms “white nationalist” and “white supremacist” should be considered offensive. It was perhaps the most egregious in a long record of pointed comments demeaning minorities, immigrants and multiculturalism, punctuated by dealings with far-right European activists.
Although Feenstra hesitated to attack King directly for his views, he was not shy about questioning his relevance in Washington — particularly after losing his seat on the House Agriculture Committee, an important sinecure for the rural western Iowa district.
“The 4th District needs a seat at the table, an effective conservative voice,” Feenstra said in a May 26 debate held by WHO-TV. “To me, this election is about real results, not campaign rhetoric. … Our district, our president deserves an effective conservative leader in Congress.”
Elsewhere in Tuesday’s primaries, Democratic voters chose business executive Theresa Greenfield to take on first-term Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, in what promises to be one of most competitive Senate races of the year.
Greenfield has won the backing of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and benefited from millions of dollars of spending by outside groups that believed she had the best chance of unseating Ernst. With Greenfield holding a 20-point lead on retired Navy Adm. Mike Franken, the Associated Press projected her victory early Tuesday evening.
Although Greenfield raised a staggering $7 million for her campaign, she spent only about $2.3 million ahead of the primary, leaving her with a significant war chest for her battle with Ernst.
In other Senate races, voters in Montana nominated Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, and Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, to face off.
Voters will also pick nominees for open House seats being vacated by Reps. Susan Brooks, R-Ind., Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., David Loebsack, D-Iowa, and Peter Visclosky, D-Ind.
In one of the evening’s earliest results, voters in Indiana’s 5th District nominated two candidates with state legislative experience, Sen. Victoria Spartz, a Republican, and former congresswoman Christina Hale, a Democrat, to face off in an affluent suburban district where national Democrats believe they have a chance to win the seat being vacated by Brooks.
