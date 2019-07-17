Key piece of ‘Obamacare’ finds unlikely foe: House Democrats

WASHINGTON — In the heat of the legislative fight over the Affordable Care Act, Obama administration officials argued that a steep tax on high-cost health insurance plans would hold down soaring health care costs by prompting employers to rein in such plans and force employees to spend more of their own money on their care.
Democrats swallowed hard and included the Cadillac tax in the landmark health law.
On Wednesday, that central feature of “Obamacare” is expected to be dealt a blow by an unlikely foe: House Democrats.
The House will vote on whether to repeal the tax, not only a key cost-containment provision in former President Barack Obama’s signature health law but also one of the main ways it was to pay for itself. Unions have never liked it, nor have business groups and Republicans.
So with neither party showing much concern for the government’s rising tide of red ink, the House will move to permanently block the tax from taking effect — and balloon deficits by $168 billion over the next decade. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, has suggested that the Senate could follow suit.
“We are reentering an era of trillion-dollar deficits, and Congress is considering yet another massive tax cut — it appears there is no end to this madness,” said Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. “The Cadillac tax is one of the most important tools we have to control health care cost growth in the private sector. Repealing it will drive up health care costs while adding more than $1.2 trillion to the debt over the next two decades.”
The tax is supposed to take effect in 2022, after being delayed twice. But a broad bipartisan vote in the House would increase the likelihood that it never does. Since President Donald Trump took office, the health law has suffered repeated blows. Trump’s tax cut eliminated the financial penalty for Americans who decline to get health coverage, and a lawsuit backed by the Trump administration is seeking to declare the ACA’s requirement that most people have insurance — and possibly the whole law — unconstitutional.
The Trump administration has instituted regulations to undermine the law, for example expanding the sale of “short-term” health insurance policies that do not have to cover preexisting medical conditions or other health benefits deemed by the law as “essential,” such as emergency services and prescription drugs. And the White House has slashed funding to promote ACA sign-ups and for “navigators” who are supposed to help consumers enroll.
In seeking to get rid of the tax, the Democrats appear in one sense to be joining the slow dismantlement — or at least undermining their own argument that the embattled health law will save taxpayers more than it costs them over the long run while holding down health spending broadly.
But that appears to be less of a concern than complaints from some of the Democrats’ key supporters, who say the Cadillac tax would hurt middle-class workers. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn., titled it the “Middle Class Health Benefits Tax Repeal Act” and recruited 367 co-sponsors, including 200 Democrats.
Even some liberal economists, backed by the unions, are urging repeal. The Economic Policy Institute, a liberal research group, argued before the vote Wednesday that health care costs are already decelerating, so the tax is unnecessary both to pay for the health law and to further slow health cost increases.
“To put it simply, the tax aims to reduce patients’ utilization of health care. But the glaring problem of U.S. health costs is not excess utilization; instead it is high and rising prices for health care,” wrote Thea M. Lee, president of the institute and a former leader of the AFL-CIO, and economist Josh Bivens. “Smart cost containment policy should address these prices, not seek to ratchet down how much care patients seek.”
Repealing the 40% excise tax on generous employer-sponsored health plans would increase projected federal deficits considerably, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, and so far there is no plan for replacing the lost revenue. Health economists, who have generally been the biggest supporters of the tax, see it as an important way to contain rising health care costs, contending that generous health benefits encourage people to get more medical care than they need.
Paul N. Van de Water, a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a liberal research center, described the tax as “one of the ACA’s most important cost-containment measures” and said that by curbing the growth of health insurance costs, it could have the effect of allowing for more wage increases.
“Unfortunately a lot of what Congress has been doing in recent years seems to be ignoring the budgetary consequences,” he said. “The general question is, what’s the overall deficit picture? The answer is, it’s not as good as it should be, and we shouldn’t be making it worse.”
But for Democrats, a key constituency is demanding repeal — organized labor. For decades, unions found it easier to bargain for richer benefits than higher wages, producing labor-sponsored health plans that now could face the tax.
On Monday, the AFL-CIO, which represents more than 12 million workers, sent a letter to House members saying the tax was “driving employers to hollow out the health care benefits they provide, making medical care less affordable and creating serious access barriers for millions of workers.”
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., is sponsoring a companion bill in the Senate, which already has 42 co-sponsors, including 21 from each party. Heather Meade, a spokeswoman for the Alliance to Fight the 40, a coalition of corporations, unions, local governments and others that formed in 2015 to fight the tax, said its members remained optimistic that the Senate would vote before the end of the year.