Key piece of ‘Obamacare’ finds unlikely foe: House Democrats

Manuel Hernandez consults with Marisabel Perdome, an insurance agent, at a Sunshine Health & Life Advisors kiosk inside the Mall of the Americas in Miami in 2016. The House was set to vote Wednesady on whether to repeal the so-called Cadillac tax on high-cost, generous health insurance plans, one of the main ways former President Barack Obama’s signature health law was to pay for itself and a key provision to hold down the cost of health care. Angel Valentin/New York Times file photo