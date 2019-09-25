The chief executive of Juul Labs, the dominant electronic cigarette company that has been the target of public and regulatory outrage over the soaring use of teenage vaping, stepped down Wednesday.
The executive, Kevin Burns, will be replaced by K.C. Crosthwaite, an executive from Altria, the major tobacco company that owns a 35 percent stake in Juul, which is based in San Francisco.
Juul has been confronting an increasingly tougher regulatory environment on federal and state levels, and now a criminal inquiry by the U.S. attorney’s office in Northern California as well as investigations by federal agencies and some state attorneys general into its marketing practices.
Juul also said it would not fight the Trump administration’s proposal to ban most flavored e-cigarettes. And the company said it would end one of its campaigns, “Make the Switch,” which the Food and Drug Administration had criticized as an illegal effort to portray its e-cigarettes as safer than traditional cigarettes.
In addition, Altria and Philip Morris International said Wednesday that they had ended talks to merge, dashing the chances of reuniting the two arms of what had once been Philip Morris.
The moves were announced in rapid succession during a month of escalating tensions in the marketplace and among regulators, public officials and parents over e-cigarettes and a spate of hundreds of vaping-related illnesses that have spread across the country. Nine deaths have now been linked to the lung ailments, causing public health agencies to warn most people to refrain from vaping either nicotine or THC products.
Juul, as the dominant e-cigarette maker in the United States, has faced declining sales and public backlash over whether it marketed its products to teenagers. On Tuesday, the company said it was restructuring and would consider reducing its 3,800-member workforce.
If the Trump administration does go forward with a ban on most flavored e-cigarettes, Juul officials had estimated that initially would affect products that account for about 80 percent of its domestic sales.
Juul had also planned extensive overseas expansion, but an effort in China failed almost immediately and last week India also said it would ban the sale of e-cigarettes.