Judge won’t block U.S. asylum restrictions at southern border

FILE - In this July 17, 2019, file photo, a United States Customs and Border Protection Officer checks the documents of migrants before being taken to apply for asylum in the United States, on International Bridge 1 in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, a federal judge in San Francisco will hear arguments in a challenge to the new Trump Administration policy that requires asylum-seekers who cross through a third country headed to the U.S. to first apply for protection in that other country. The lawsuit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union, Southern Poverty Law Center, and Center for Constitutional Rights as they seek a temporary restraining order to block the plan. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File