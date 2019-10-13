LOS ANGELES — The first weekend was no fluke: Joker is a hit.
The R-rated comic book villain origin story had a phenomenal second weekend at the box office, topping the charts once more over newcomers such as the animated The Addams Family and the Will Smith action pic Gemini Man.
Warner Bros. said Sunday that Joker added an estimated $55 million from North American theaters this weekend, bringing its domestic total to $192.7 million.
Not only are the pure grosses impressive, but Joker also dropped only 43 percent from its record-breaking debut.
For comic book films, which are often front-loaded and regularly see second weekend falls that are over 50 percent, it’s a notably small dip. It’s also a slightly lower drop than Wonder Woman and Black Panther — both of which had higher initial openings and went on to have long lives in theaters.
“These are incredible numbers and really reflect how interested and excited people were,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore.
The film had a rollercoaster ride to release, with highs like winning the top prize at the Venice Film Festival, and lows when concerns about the film inciting violence made headlines and prompted increased security at many theaters across the country. But audiences have spoken with their dollars and “were not going to be deterred,” Dergarabedian said.
“It shows that content wins. A great movie will rise up above all the noise over whatever controversy or security concerns there were,” he added. “You’re totally left out of the water cooler conversation if you haven’t seen Joker.”
Internationally, Joker added $123.7 million from 79 markets, bringing its global total to $543.9 million after just 12 days in theaters.
Joker’s second weekend success played well alongside the counterprogramming of the kid-friendly Addams Family, which exceeded expectations and came in a strong second with $30.3 million.
United Artists Releasing distributed the film from MGM and BRON Creative that features the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Bette Midler. The Addams Family defied middling reviews (43 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and benefited from a marketplace with relatively few family friendly options in theaters right now, aside from Abominable which is now in its third weekend.
The ambitious, star-driven Gemini Man was not so lucky. The visual effects-heavy Ang Lee film about an assassin on the run from a younger version of himself (both played by Smith using state of the art de-aging technology) opened in third place with only $20.5 million. Even Smith’s disastrous After Earth had a better debut ($27.5 million).
Reviews were overwhelmingly poor (it’s currently at 26 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) but Gemini Man also had the Joker factor to contend with, which may have contributed to the disappointing opening, according to Dergarabedian.
Gemini Man was not a cheap endeavor either. The film from Paramount and Skydance cost a reported $140 million to make after rebates and will have a difficult time breaking even.
Rounding out the top five were Abominable, with $6.2 million, and Downton Abbey with $4.9 million.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.