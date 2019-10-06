‘Joker’ gets last laugh at box office

With some cheering it on and others anxiously holding their breath, Hollywood’s latest comic book movie, Joker, laughed its way to the bank this weekend, opening to robust ticket sales and signaling to Warner Bros. that a risky move had paid off.
Joker sold about $93.5 million in domestic tickets over the weekend. The movie made an additional $140.5 million overseas, according to Warner Bros.
“This is a very strong opening,” David Gross, a movie consultant, wrote in a report.
Moviegoers’ embrace of Joker came amid a debate over whether Warner Bros. was being irresponsible by releasing it.
The R-rated film starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, the DC Comics villain, tells an origin story for the character, showing how his homicidal anger grew out of intense isolation and rejection. Some worried that the movie, rather than critiquing societal issues, might instead be painting an overly sympathetic portrait of a man whose descent into brutal villainy echoes the backstories of actual mass shooters.
The film’s bleak tone and artsy look are pointedly atypical for a comic-book movie; its director, Todd Phillips, envisioned it as a gritty character study in the mold of Taxi Driver. (Phillips is best known for The Hangover.) The film won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival last month, which helped lend it artistic legitimacy. Phoenix, better known for working with auteurs like Paul Thomas Anderson and Lynne Ramsay than for starring in superhero moneymakers, is widely anticipated to net an Oscar nomination for his performance.
But as the release date for Joker neared, criticism intensified. Undergirding it was the memory of the 2012 shooting in Aurora, Colo., during a midnight showing of the Warner Bros. superhero movie The Dark Knight Rises, also based on characters from DC Comics. Last month, relatives and friends of those killed in that shooting sent a letter to Warner Bros. expressing disquiet over Joker.
“When we learned that Warner Bros. was releasing a movie called Joker that presents the character as a protagonist with a sympathetic origin story, it gave us pause,” the letter said.
In its own statement, Warner Bros. wrote that “it is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to hold this character up as a hero.”
In the lead-up to the release of Joker, the FBI warned of online threats, adding to fears that screenings of the movie might be targeted with violence. That prompted police in cities including New York and Los Angeles to step up theater security.
The movie opened without incident, though signs of audiences’ anxiety were apparent. According to the Associated Press, a number of moviegoers left a screening in midtown Manhattan on Friday night after a man cheered and applauded on-screen murders. Consuming what appeared to be alcohol, he reportedly spat on patrons as they left the theater.
“This was most likely a harmless drunk guy, but all the nervousness built around the film” made the experience particularly unsettling, one moviegoer, Etai Benson, wrote in an online exchange with the news agency.
Warner Bros. made a bet that audiences would respond to an edgy, artsy, boundary-pushing movie — and the weekend proved them right.