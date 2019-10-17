BRUSSELS — Britain and the European Union agreed on a Brexit deal Thursday, setting the stage for a fateful showdown in the British Parliament, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces an uphill struggle to marshal enough votes for his plan after three years of anguished, politically corrosive debate.
However, Johnson, who has yet to win a vote in Parliament as prime minister, may already be thinking beyond whether lawmakers approve this deal. Even if he loses, analysts say, he is likely to call for a general election in the coming weeks, hoping to win a mandate to do what Britain’s paralyzed political class has so far been unwilling to do: pull Britain out of the EU as swiftly as possible.
With Britain’s opposition Labour Party determined to reject the agreement and defeat Johnson at the polls, and with others hoping to force a second referendum that could reverse Brexit altogether, it all suggests a recipe for continued political upheaval.
The deal ran into political headwinds almost immediately, when Northern Ireland’s influential Democratic Unionist Party refused to support it, saying it would cleave Northern Ireland from the United Kingdom and hurt its economy. The party’s rebellion deprived Johnson of his most obvious path to a majority.
Johnson, who called a special session of Parliament for Saturday, appears to be betting he can cobble together enough votes from other lawmakers who are fed up with the endless wrangling over Brexit and may view this deal, however imperfect, as better than any alternative.
On Thursday, Johnson basked in the approval of the 27 other EU leaders, who gathered in Brussels for a two-day summit to endorse the deal. That was less surprising than it seemed, given the significant concessions that Britain made in days of frantic negotiations, mainly over how to treat Northern Ireland.
Under the terms of the agreement, Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, would leave the EU’s single market and join a separate customs union with Britain. But it would remain closely aligned with a maze of European rules and regulations, allowing seamless trading to continue with Ireland, a member of the EU.
The Johnson plan would reduce income per capita in Britain by an estimated 2.5%, relative to staying in the EU, according to U.K. in a Changing Europe, a research group that tracks Brexit issues. That compares to a 3.3% reduction if Britain left without any deal.
