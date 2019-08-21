Jay Inslee ends campaign for president

Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, who mounted a dogged presidential candidacy raising the alarm about climate change, dropped out of the 2020 race Wednesday after struggling to earn a place in the next Democratic primary debate.
Inslee plans to compete for a different office instead — the one he already holds. He intends to run for a third term as governor in 2020, according to a person with knowledge of his decision, which was first reported by the Associated Press.
While his presidential campaign “advanced the dialogue” on climate change, Inslee said, he concluded that the electoral obstacles before him were insurmountable.
“I’m not going to be the president, so I’m withdrawing tonight from the race,” Inslee said on MSNBC.
Inslee said that he had no immediate plans to endorse another Democrat in the primary but that he hoped to advise the field on climate policy and help them “remove the climate denier from the White House.”
Inslee, 68, entered the race in March with a vow that if he were elected president, he would make climate change the defining concern of his administration.
But Inslee's failure to earn enough support in the polls was all but certain to keep him off the stage for next month's debates.