JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has given up his latest attempt to form a government, clearing the way for Benny Gantz, the former army chief who narrowly defeated him in last month’s election, to try to become the country’s next leader.
Netanyahu, who turned 70 on Monday and has been prime minister since 2009, told President Reuven Rivlin on Monday evening that he had been unable to put together a 61-seat majority coalition in Parliament.
Rivlin said he would give Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White party, the mandate to form a government “as soon as possible.” Under the law, Gantz will have 28 days to do so.
“The time of spin is over, and it is now time for action,” Gantz’s party said. “Blue and White is determined to form the liberal unity government, led by Benny Gantz, that the people of Israel voted for a month ago.”
It is unclear, however, whether Gantz will have any greater chance of succeeding. Netanyahu, who remains prime minister until a new government is formed, is counting on Gantz to fail. That could force a third election, a prospect that few Israelis aside from Netanyahu’s most devoted supporters would relish.
In a video posted to his Twitter account Monday, shortly after the end of the Sukkot holiday in Israel, Netanyahu said he had “worked relentlessly, in the open but also in secret, in an effort to form a broad national unity government” with Gantz.
“This is what the people want,” Netanyahu wrote. “This is also what Israel needs in the face of security challenges that are growing by the day, by the hour.”
He said he had made “every effort” to negotiate a unity government with Gantz, but “to my regret, time and time again, he simply refused.”
Gantz, in his first run for office, tied with Netanyahu in their first contest in April. He narrowly edged Netanyahu’s Likud party on Sept. 17, but Netanyahu’s coalition of right-wing and ultrareligious parties came away with a larger bloc in Parliament than Gantz’s alliance of center-left parties, earning the incumbent the first attempt at forming a government.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.