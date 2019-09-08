NEW DELHI — A day after India lost contact with a robotic spacecraft that was launched toward the moon’s South Pole, the chairman of the country’s space agency said Sunday the lander had been detected on the moon’s surface.
K. Sivan, director of the Indian Space Research Organization, told national news outlets that a thermal image had been taken by the Chandrayaan-2 mission’s orbiter. He said it was still unclear whether the lander was damaged, though he expected it had experienced a “hard landing.”
“We are trying to establish a contact,” he was quoted as saying by Asian News International.
The thermal image from the orbiter has not been released publicly. A spokesman for the space agency did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.
For years, Indian engineers have prepared for a landing near the unexplored South Pole, following up an Indian mission that orbited the moon and helped to confirm the presence of water ice in the lunar craters. A successful landing on the moon would have made India the fourth nation to accomplish such a feat, after the United States, Russia and China.
The lander carried a six-wheel rover, the Indian flag and equipment to determine the composition of moon rocks and make other measurements.
The cost-effective mission has stirred a strong sense of patriotism in India. Before the lander’s rapid descent early Saturday, space enthusiasts gathered for viewing parties, and a news channel live-streamed a choir singing a Hindi song, “Saare Jahan Se Accha,” or “Better Than All the World.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cited the Chandrayaan-2 mission as evidence of India’s increasing global importance in science and technology. The mission also offered his nationalist government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, a reprieve from rising unemployment and international criticism of a crackdown in the disputed territory of Kashmir.
Modi flew to the city of Bangalore on Friday to watch the landing attempt from the space agency’s control room.
The landing left no room for error. The communications delay with the spacecraft across such a distance — the moon is more than 200,000 miles from Earth — meant that the space agency had limited control over the descent. Sivan, the agency’s chief, has called the computer-programmed landing “15 minutes of terror.