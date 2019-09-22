In gun buyback talk, how do you round up so many weapons?

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks during the New Hampshire state Democratic Party convention in Manchester, N.H. O’Rourke’s call to confiscate the millions of AR- and AK-style firearms in the U.S. raised some big questions. How might it be possible to round up all the millions of those rifles in circulation? Could it be done safely? And would it solve the gun violence problem? Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press