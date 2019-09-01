In GOP-leaning districts, lawmakers shy away from impeachment

HOWELL, Mich. — The message printed on a pair of handmade wood-and-cardboard placards could not have been clearer as Rep. Elissa Slotkin gazed out on a crowd of about 300 of her constituents who gathered for a town hall-style meeting to discuss their biggest concerns: “IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY NOW.”
“I just want her to know that some of her constituents are there,” said Patricia Onelio, 61, who staked out seats with her husband in the front row, determined for their demands to be seen by their congresswoman, a Democrat in a Republican-leaning district who has resisted calls to impeach President Donald Trump. “He gets more emboldened by the minute, so I just think it’s important for us to show up and let her know where we stand.”
Here in this town about an hour northwest of Detroit that Trump carried by seven points in 2016, and in similar districts throughout the country where Democratic victories last year handed the party control of the House, lawmakers like Slotkin hardly need the reminder.
But while attendees had scrawled enough questions about impeachment on the index cards provided that the moderator immediately raised the topic, and returned to it a second time, there was little pushback to Slotkin’s wait-and-see approach.
“I want to be very honest that I believe impeachment is a very big step — I believe it is something that should not be taken lightly — and it has to be something where we bring people along,” she said. If the Trump administration fails to respond to the many subpoenas that have been issued by the Judiciary Committee, she added, “we may be in a different world.”
Despite the efforts of pro-impeachment activist groups to transform August into a grassroots revolt that might force Democrats of all stripes to throw their support behind impeachment, the groundswell has yet to reach this politically crucial group of lawmakers in Republican-leaning districts. Instead, they are staying cautious and, in some cases, even trying to avoid mentioning the word, and many of their constituents — even impeachment supporters — appear willing, at least for now, to tolerate that reluctance.
To be sure, many Democrats in districts around the country have confronted strident calls from constituents over their six-week August vacation to endorse impeachment, and some of them have heeded the message. One hundred and thirty Democrats now support impeaching Trump, a number that has grown in the weeks since the recess began. A coalition of progressive groups has mounted a campaign — called “Impeachment August” — to use the break to try to win over converts, texting 280,000 constituents in more than 70 congressional districts to notify them about lawmakers’ events and encourage constituents to show up and demand it.
At an event near Pittsburgh, constituents pressed Rep. Conor Lamb about impeaching Trump, asking why he was “lagging behind” his colleagues on the issue, according to a report by the local NPR affiliate. Rep. Andy Kim was heckled during a gathering last month in Riverside, N.J., with shouts of “Do your job” and “Why’s it taking so long — I want him gone!” according to local news reports.
But in an interview last week, Kim said he was hearing far more from his constituents about gun safety, the economy and health care as well as local issues. During a 90-minute town hall-style meeting Thursday evening that Kim held in a middle school cafeteria in Forked River, attendees stuck to the topic advertised — the dismantling of a nearby nuclear plant, which has generated controversy among residents — and there was not a single question or interruption about impeachment.
“These are not issues that can wait till the next election; I mean, this is happening right now,” Kim said in an interview after the session, careful never to utter the word “impeachment” even as he was asked about it. “I’ve seen what happens when we have just massive gridlock in Washington, and how it just paralyzes everything else that we do. So, you know, I worry about that side of things. I want to make sure we can keep delivering on health care and other issues.”
In Oklahoma City, where voters helped elect Rep. Kendra Horn as the first Democrat to represent the state’s 5th District in nearly half a century, at least one of her events last week was targeted by activists, as Kim’s and Slotkin’s were, as part of “Impeachment August,” in a bid to encourage activists to show up and pressure the lawmakers to endorse the step.
But Wednesday, as guests of the Northwest Oklahoma City Chamber asked Horn questions, no one raised the topic. Instead, a veteran rose to speak about support for veterans in the community. Another man, his breathing tube in one hand, asked about efforts to control pharmaceutical costs. An immigration advocate wanted to know about the potential for moving forward with immigration overhaul.
“Impeachment would not be good in this district,” said Peter Pierce, 69, who had asked about prescription drugs. A Democratic supporter of Horn, he said he would prefer to get rid of Trump “the old-fashioned way, and vote him out.
“You don’t wound the king,” he added. “You kill him.”