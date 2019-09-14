In era of legal pot, courts weigh if police can search cars based on odor

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2014 file photo, a man smokes medical marijuana at his home in Belfast, Maine. Sniff and search is no longer the default for police in some of the 33 states that have legalized marijuana. Traditionally, an officer could use the merest whiff of weed to justify a warrantless vehicle search, and whatever turned up could be used as evidence in court. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)