In an online video, Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri calls for Muslims to attack the West on 9/11

FILE - In this in this 1998 file photo made available Friday, March 19, 2004, Ayman al-Zawahri speaks to the press in Khost, Afghanistan. On Wednesday, Sept, 11, 2019, Al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahri called on all Muslims to attack U.S., European, Israeli and Russian targets in a speech on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. SITE Intelligence Group reports that in a video released by the militant group, al-Zawahri also criticized "backtrackers" from jihad. (AP Photo/Mazhar Ali Khan, File)