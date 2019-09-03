Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 2 storm, is finally inching away from the Bahamas, where rescue missions were hampered on Tuesday because so many police and government vehicles are submerged in rising seawater.
The storm, which hit the northern Bahamas as one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record, has pummeled the islands for more than two days with unrelenting rain and wind, and has killed at least five people there. It is highly unusual for a storm of Dorian’s magnitude to halt and hover over land, as it did in the Bahamas.
By midday Tuesday its center was north of Grand Bahama Island and creeping northwest at 3 mph. With maximum sustained winds at 110 mph, Dorian was expected to start turning north and to travel parallel to Florida’s eastern coast by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm is not expected to leave the Grand Bahama area until 10 p.m. or midnight, said Kevin D. Harris, director general of the Bahamas Information Center.
Emergency offices have received at least 200 frantic calls from people stranded on their rooftops or attics. Responders were trying to help after the eye passed over the island, but “some of the bigger vehicles, dump trucks and fire engines are trying to get through the water,” Harris said.
There was so much water that government offices, including the government radio station, had to move out of the lower floors of buildings. A government minister who was stuck in his flooded home was rescued, Harris said.
“Some folks were in more of a desperate situation than others,” he said. “We are seeing unprecedented levels of water. “
He said there was deep concern for the Abaco Islands, which took the full brunt of the hurricane, because many Haitian migrants live there in two shantytowns, known as the Mud and Pigeon Peas. Videos showed stunned residents of the island looking at crumpled cars, smashed homes, piles of debris and contorted trees.
“We are already hearing from residents that whole towns have been wiped out and devastated,” Harris said. “This is going to be a big search-and-rescue and rebuilding effort. I don’t think we have seen anything as bad as this. This one is for the history books.”
Forecasters said the hurricane would move “dangerously close” to the Florida coast, beginning late Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday evening. Then it is expected to move northward to affect the Georgia and South Carolina coasts beginning late Wednesday. By the end of the week it is expected to be shadowing the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia.
Even if the hurricane’s center does not cross the coastline, powerful winds and rain are all but certain to disrupt life in the region. The storm has grown in size as it has weakened in strength, and its hurricane-force winds were extending outward as far as 60 miles from its center on Tuesday, up from 45 miles on Sunday. Winds of tropical-storm force extended as far as 175 miles from the center.
Much of Florida’s eastern coast is also likely to be hit with dangerous storm surges.
Rain bands and tropical storm-strength winds pelted Palm Beach County Tuesday morning. Authorities cautioned that residents should remain indoors throughout the day, and people appeared to be heeding the advice. But some people ventured outside, including a few wading in ankle-deep storm surge during high tide at a waterfront park in Lantana.
A spokesman for Florida Power & Light, the state’s giant utility, said it had restored electricity for some 60,000 customers through 11 a.m. Tuesday.
In Jacksonville, Mayor Lenny Curry warned that the window to prepare for Dorian was quickly closing as the hurricane started to move. The city was deploying teams to rescue residents and clear roads as needed.
“Today is your last day to get prepared,” Curry said. “This is no time to rest and think that everything’s going to be OK.”
Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina told reporters Tuesday that 244,000 people had already left the coastal regions of the state, where a mandatory evacuation has been ordered. State officials issued the order for all or part of eight coastal counties, an area whose population is roughly 830,000.
McMaster said that residents should take Dorian seriously, saying that up to 10 inches of rain was expected and that flooding was all but inevitable.
“There’s plenty of gas and plenty of room to leave,” McMaster said, adding, “You can always come back.”
In the low-lying and flood-prone city of Charleston, SC., city officials began distributing sandbags at 8 a.m. Tuesday, and opened parking garages to give residents a safer place to store their cars. The city is within the mandatory evacuation area.
As residents of Florida’s Atlantic coast stirred from days of storm anxiety and being stuck indoors, Gov. Ron DeSantis reminded them that Dorian’s threat is not over. Many counties will only now start feeling the hurricane’s effects as it crawls north.
“I appreciate a lot of Floridians hanging in there,” DeSantis said. “We’re here until the duration, monitoring this thing.”
George Recktenwald, the administrator of Volusia County, said he knew residents were getting “antsy.” But he noted that Dorian’s 110 mph winds are just 1 mph below Category 3, and that the storm will swipe the coast for the next 24 hours even though it did not look likely to make landfall there.
Farther south, in Indian River County, officials lifted a mandatory coastal evacuation order, but they asked residents to avoid storm “sightseeing.”
“Stay close to home,” said Jason Brown, the county administrator.