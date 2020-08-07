OJO CALIENTE — A historic bathhouse at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa was destroyed in a fire Thursday night before local firefighters, assisted by spa staff, were able to get the blaze under control.
"We prevented it from spreading to the reception building and that was an effort that was our own staff, plus the Ojo Caliente Volunteer Fire Department, who were the first responders," said Andy Joseph, managing partner of Ojo Spa Resorts. He said the bathhouse, which contained the pump room and a massage area, shares a roof with the spa's reception building.
"They were able to prevent it from jumping," he said. "And it tried."
Firefighters were at the scene for hours Thursday night and well into the early hours of Friday morning, putting a total of 70,000 gallons of water on the fire, according to Taos County Fire Chief Michael Cordova.
Cordova said 17 agencies responded, including firefighters from his office, Ojo Caliente, Carson, Tres Piedras, San Cristobal, La Lama, Taos Ski Valley, Taos Fire and Rio Arriba County. Officers from the Taos County Sheriff's Office and New Mexico State Police also assisted at the scene.
Joseph said spa staff assisted the firefighters by using garden hoses to spray additional water at the flames and the nearby reception building.
"There was a lot of courage and effective measures that were taken to make sure that that building didn't burn," he said.
The bathhouse was not only historic, but it served as "an integral piece of delivering water to all of those pools," Joseph said. It was too early, he added, to say "what can be reactivated."
Investigators were beginning to look through the burned rubble of the historic structure Friday morning to determine what might have caused the fire.
"We certainly have our suspicions on that," Joseph said. "But I think we need to wait for the fire marshal to be conclusive on it."
After a relatively uneventful wildfire season this year, Taos County has seen a number of structure fires this summer, including one at Taos Mesa Brewing early the morning of July 2, a residential fire at a home in Arroyo Hondo on July 7 and another commercial fire at Oh My Garden Cafe and Market on July 4.
While the cause of the fire remains unknown, Taos County Fire Marshal James Hampton warned earlier this week that his office was seeking leads on a possible serial arsonist suspected of setting small fires around the county this summer, sometimes inside structures.
A similar warning was issued in June of 2018 when small wildfires were being set around the county, but Hampton said this week that whoever was responsible for starting them was never identified or arrested.
Morgan Timms contributed to this report.
