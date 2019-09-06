The great United States jobs machine is flagging, showing signs of its age and damage from an intensifying trade war with China and a slowing global economy.
The latest evidence came Friday, when the Labor Department said the economy added 130,000 jobs in August, below what analysts had expected. That number would have been considerably lower were it not for the addition of 25,000 temporary census workers.
The report was not all bleak — wages rose at a healthy clip, and people who had not been looking for work returned to the job market — but the signs of a slowdown were unmistakable. The private sector added just 96,000 jobs, a steep deceleration from earlier in the year.
The report also revised down job gains for June and July by a total of 20,000.
“We’ve lost steam — there’s no question we are slowing,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. “We are losing momentum.”
Worries about a potential recession have mounted in recent weeks, driven by the trade war, new evidence of weaker growth in Asia and Europe and movements in the bond market. Another negative factor is that the stimulus from the tax cut enacted in late 2017 is fading.
President Donald Trump imposed a new 15 percent tariff on more than $100 billion worth of Chinese imports, many of them consumer goods, at the start of this month. And the administration has said an existing 25 percent tariff on $250 billion in Chinese products will rise to 30 percent in October.
After the jobs report, Trump said on Twitter that the economy was strong and blamed “the Fake News” for contributing to “uncertainty.”
The August jobs data does not suggest that a recession is imminent. The unemployment rate, for example, was unchanged at 3.7 percent, near a 50-year low. And the labor force participation rate rose to 63.2 percent, from 63 percent, suggesting that workers who had been on the sidelines are gradually being lured back into the labor market.
The proportion of Americans between the prime working ages of 25 and 54 who were employed hit 80 percent in August, the best showing in the current expansion.
“Our labor market is in quite a strong position,” the Federal Reserve chair, Jerome H. Powell, said Friday in Zurich. “Today’s labor market report is very much consistent with that story.”
Average hourly earnings increased by 0.4 percent, which is more than analysts had expected and up from a gain of 0.3 percent in July. And the length of the average workweek increased after falling in July.
The first version of the August jobs report tends to be a little weaker, only to be revised up later, said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics. In nine of the last 10 years, the job gains for August have been revised upward, a statistical quirk caused by the return of college students to school.
“The report is less anemic than it looks,” she said.
But the report, which is based on two surveys of employers and households that sometimes offer diverging pictures of the labor market, fits the pattern of an economy that’s lost a measure of vitality recently. The recovery is now 10 years old, making it the longest period of expansion since record keeping began.
Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said the headline number in August was “flattered” by the census hiring. “But even allowing for that, there has been a clear slowdown in trend employment growth, with the three-month and six-month averages both at around 150,000 now, down from about 230,000 a year ago,” he said.
One way to think about the economy would be to divide it into two parts: making and serving. The first covers businesses like manufacturing, mining and construction, while the other includes fields like health care, education, retailing and technology. The service economy is much larger, but goods-making sectors often point to what lies ahead. In recent months, manufacturing had paltry job gains even as service industries reported steady growth.
Trump has put goods-producing workers front and center when he describes his vision of economic growth and its beneficiaries. One wrinkle in Friday’s report is that they seem to be paying the price for his trade policies.
“The trade war is weighing on manufacturing,” said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Deutsche Bank Securities. “The tariffs are only on goods, and goods equal manufacturing.”