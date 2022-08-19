spotlight Feature photo He's still got game Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican Aug 19, 2022 Aug 19, 2022 Updated 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Robert Vigil, 75, plays basketball by himself for an hour at Herb Martinez Park on Monday as a warm-up before working out at Superior Fitness. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican Home News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert Vigil, 75, plays basketball by himself for an hour at Herb Martinez Park on Monday as a warm-up before working out at Superior Fitness. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSuspect in Española robberies, killing caught in Santa FeSanta Fe quashes sanctioned encampment idea for midtown campusSanta Fe's great escape: Shedding GannettSanta Fe police say woman fatally shot self while in custodyIndustry: Over 1,000 New Mexico restaurants closed in 2 yearsCowboys for Trump's Couy Griffin called leader of Jan. 6 mob in Santa Fe trialFamily of man killed in robbery mourns lossFBI: 'Rust' gun couldn't fire unless trigger was pulledGun stores, police wait to see specifics on new background check lawCoin honoring New Mexico native has hidden value — but don't expect a rush Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Life would be rougher than death for heartless robber Rescue Report Owner of rescue horse has eyes set on stars Magic table There's always time for pie Ringside Seat Liz Cheney would provide endorsement that matters