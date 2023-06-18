Variable resolution simulation of ocean eddies improved res.png

A computer-generated image shows simulations of ocean eddies in the Gulf of Mexico used in analyzing climate dynamics across the seasons. Pushing the computational frontier: Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers are developing variable-resolution simulations that allow a computer model to zoom in on areas of interest without bogging down the entire simulation.

 Courtesy Los Alamos National Laboratory

People are often surprised to learn Los Alamos National Laboratory has been studying climate for 40-plus years as part of our national-security mission. Over the decades, we have applied deep scientific understanding to developing supercomputing models for our weapons research. In turn, we have extended weapons science and the associated modeling expertise across seemingly unrelated fields, from nuclear physics to the threat of a global “nuclear winter,” to forecasting and potentially mitigating sea-level rise that could affect U.S. military bases.

At first glance, computer modeling for climate science and for ensuring the continued safety, reliability and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear stockpile seem light years apart. But both are based on mathematically representing physical processes, and they overlap and inform each other in surprising ways. In each area, we need to deepen our scientific understanding to navigate unprecedented, but consequential futures.

In both fields, we can partially validate those models by comparing their results to existing historical data and observations, which helps us understand the models’ limitations. And while climate and weapons modeling are relatively mature and demanding computationally, the increasing need for insights across multiple scales from small to large remains challenging.

Irene Qualters is the associate laboratory director for simulation and computing at Los Alamos National Laboratory.