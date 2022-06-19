As an early, vicious outbreak of huge wildfires scorch New Mexico and torch homes across a wide swath of the northeast part of our state, many people wonder, what can be done?
Research is working to understand the options. Fire behavior is broadly controlled by complex interactions among fuel (living and dead plants), its moisture content, terrain and the atmosphere. One thread of active research studies the physics of fire behavior and how the hot swirling gases interact with the atmosphere and weather. Another branch of research focuses on the vegetation that feeds a fire.
In the past, we haven’t had access to the data or fully developed models we need to accurately simulate the complex relationships between heat transfer and the constantly changing physiology of the plants that make a living forest alive. So fine-scale fire models currently treat living vegetation the same, without differentiating among the traits of various plant species.
Recent advances in remote sensing and modeling, however, have opened the door to taking a deeper look at how the physical makeup of various plants species, particularly their carbon and water content, interacts with fire. Accounting for these dynamic vegetation characteristics will improve not only our ability to better understand fire behavior but also fire effects and fire’s role in healthy ecosystem dynamics.
I’m part of a team at Los Alamos National Laboratory using sophisticated, physics-based computer models called FIRETEC and QUIC-fire to simulate the feedbacks between fires and their surroundings as they move across a forest or grassland. Insights from the simulations can help land managers and firefighters understand how wildfires move across a landscape and grow. On the preventive side, simulations can help refine strategies to reduce fuel loads in forests and plan safe prescribed burns—always a tricky business.
I work on ways to incorporate complex plant physiology into the wildfire models. We draw on existing models of water and carbon processes in plants, but we also conduct fieldwork, setting up sensors and collecting samples to monitor moisture levels and carbon in vegetation to see how they influence fire behavior and vegetation survival.
Plants use and accumulate carbon and water in different ways through the seasons but also in response to drought and warming. Because drier plants burn better, those changes influence whether a fire blows up into a conflagration or stalls out; they also shape how — and whether — a forest recovers after a blaze.
Carbon that plants pull from the atmosphere and convert into food and woody material provides the combustible material that evolves through a plant’s developmental stages. The total amount of carbon in a plant influences how quickly it catches fire and how much heat it releases. For instance, old pine needles increase carbohydrates in the form of starch as they restart photosynthesis in the spring. New needles increase sugars and fats as they mature. This increase in carbon decreases the ratio of water to dry material, making the needles more flammable without any change in water content. The structure and inner workings of the plant, which vary widely among species, further influence how it burns.
Incorporating this detailed information from new field research into the models will give us a more fine-grained view of what’s going on in New Mexico forests across regions and seasons. As we improve the models this way, we will be able to conduct virtual experiments to explore how vegetation in the West responds to different scenarios of global climate change, with its ever-higher temperatures and increasing drought, and how wildfires respond to those conditions. This information will be critical to support planning prescribed fires under conditions we’ve never seen before.
Accurately modeling live plants will also give land managers a new tool for engineering prescribed fires safely to achieve certain goals—to clear out specific kinds of vegetation when they’re most vulnerable, say, while sparing others, or to limit the amount or type of smoke that drifts into a nearby town.
Understanding how the plants in the fire’s path will respond can also help firefighters develop the best strategy to contain an active blaze.
We still have work to do in refining our fire models, but deepening our understanding of the complex interplay between plant physiology and fire behavior will put us in a better position to defend our communities and protect the ecosystems we depend on.