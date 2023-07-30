Sol sunning (1).jpg

A turkey vulture perches atop a stake while displaying its wings near a fence. The scavenging vultures are a social species and can be seen roosting with up to several hundred individuals.

 Courtesy Rachael Brunton

We see them every day in New Mexico soaring overhead, holding their wings in a shallow V-shape, tipping side to side causing their gray flight feathers to appear silvery, stretching from the “armpit” area to the tips of their wings. They stay aloft for hours without flapping their wings, circling and using thermal updrafts to climb higher. This incredible ability to utilize thermals has evolved due to the characteristically unpredictable deceased food source they are constantly on the search for. They need to travel great distances of up to 200 miles and have developed a very energy efficient way to do so. They aren’t as pretty or elegant as other birds, but their remarkable intelligence and interesting habits make turkey vultures a favorite of birders.

Turkey vultures scavenge and eat carrion, whether that be roadkill, byproduct of another predator’s kill or even disease-ravaged animals. Carrion is found either by sight (up to 4 miles away), as they have incredible vision as all raptors do, or uniquely by smell (up to a mile away). Vultures are one of the few categories of birds that are equipped with a keen sense of smell. Vultures have a strong stomach acid that is capable of destroying lethal bacteria and diseases, including rabies, tuberculosis, botulism and anthrax. Vultures are an important part of the ecosystem and considered a keystone species.

Vultures have a unique way of feeding, tearing open the carcass with their beak and using a long, pointed tongue to extract the meat. If you see a group of turkey vultures feeding on a carcass, many times the most dominant vultures can be seen eating first while the subservient individuals wait their turn. They can easily pick the body of an animal clean in less than an hour. Vultures have the reputation of being ugly, but their features are actually adaptations to keep themselves clean as they feed on dead prey. The bald head, long featherless legs and nostrils that are larger and open from one to the other are ways to decrease carrion from sticking to the feathers or in the nose, eventually becoming a host for bacteria. They will sunbathe with their wings outstretched to warm themselves after a cool, rainy night and to bake-off bacteria and ectoparasites. The body of a vulture, inside and out, is adapted for their lifestyle and the carrion that they eat.

Ken Bunkowski and his son, Matt, are co-owners of Wild Birds Unlimited in Santa Fe and look forward to sharing the joy that birds bring into our lives.

