We see them every day in New Mexico soaring overhead, holding their wings in a shallow V-shape, tipping side to side causing their gray flight feathers to appear silvery, stretching from the “armpit” area to the tips of their wings. They stay aloft for hours without flapping their wings, circling and using thermal updrafts to climb higher. This incredible ability to utilize thermals has evolved due to the characteristically unpredictable deceased food source they are constantly on the search for. They need to travel great distances of up to 200 miles and have developed a very energy efficient way to do so. They aren’t as pretty or elegant as other birds, but their remarkable intelligence and interesting habits make turkey vultures a favorite of birders.
Turkey vultures scavenge and eat carrion, whether that be roadkill, byproduct of another predator’s kill or even disease-ravaged animals. Carrion is found either by sight (up to 4 miles away), as they have incredible vision as all raptors do, or uniquely by smell (up to a mile away). Vultures are one of the few categories of birds that are equipped with a keen sense of smell. Vultures have a strong stomach acid that is capable of destroying lethal bacteria and diseases, including rabies, tuberculosis, botulism and anthrax. Vultures are an important part of the ecosystem and considered a keystone species.
Vultures have a unique way of feeding, tearing open the carcass with their beak and using a long, pointed tongue to extract the meat. If you see a group of turkey vultures feeding on a carcass, many times the most dominant vultures can be seen eating first while the subservient individuals wait their turn. They can easily pick the body of an animal clean in less than an hour. Vultures have the reputation of being ugly, but their features are actually adaptations to keep themselves clean as they feed on dead prey. The bald head, long featherless legs and nostrils that are larger and open from one to the other are ways to decrease carrion from sticking to the feathers or in the nose, eventually becoming a host for bacteria. They will sunbathe with their wings outstretched to warm themselves after a cool, rainy night and to bake-off bacteria and ectoparasites. The body of a vulture, inside and out, is adapted for their lifestyle and the carrion that they eat.
Vultures are a social species and can be seen roosting with up to several hundred individuals. They also have a unique way of roosting that involves standing on their tip toes, leaning froward to rest their chest on a branch so as to conserve energy while roosting. Vultures lack a syrinx, the vocal cord of birds, and are usually silent, sometimes hissing and grunting when feeding or at their nest.
Turkey vultures nest in cliff ledges, rock crevices, fallen tree logs, buildings, abandoned nests and sometimes simply on the ground. Their clutch size is typically 2 eggs with 1 brood per year. Incubation is by both parents, taking 34 to 41 days. Both feed the young by regurgitation. The age of the young at first flight is 9 to 10 weeks.
A special thanks to Rachael Brunton, Senior Raptor Trainer at New Mexico Wildlife Center. She provided me valuable information and insight into the remarkable features of turkey vultures. She also provided me great photos of Sol, a 30+ year old turkey vulture at the Center. My favorite is Sol sunbathing.
Sol was just a young bird when kids found him on the ground hopping along, learning to become a vulture, plucked him from his natural home and took him to become a “pet.” Obviously, this did not bode well for the family or for Sol. He was quickly imprinted on by humans, making him forever ineligible to be returned to the wild. The family that illegally acquired him most likely got a hefty fine and Sol was confiscated. Though he is a very good ambassador for his species and does enjoy spending time with his trainers, as we feel with all of our birds that were once wild, there is a slight sadness that his wild life was interrupted by humans, and it cannot be undone. That is why we encourage everyone to contact wildlife rehabilitation before involving themselves with wildlife that may be in a troublesome situation to ensure we aren’t acting in an ultimately negative way. There is much good news for the conservation of turkey vultures. They were once victims of DDT pesticide but have now rebounded to healthy population levels. Their numbers are stable, and they can be found from southern Canada through South America. Currently, lead shot from hunters left behind in a carcass is the greatest threat to these birds. Thankfully, there are easy replacements for lead shot, and a movement to transition away from lead is underway.
Stop by the Wildlife Center to meet Sol and Rachael. You will enjoy the interaction and have the opportunity to view first hand the great work that the New Mexico Wildlife Center does in connecting people and wildlife through conservation education and rehabilitation because a world with wildlife is a better world.
Ken Bunkowski and his son, Matt, are co-owners of Wild Birds Unlimited in Santa Fe and look forward to sharing the joy that birds bring into our lives.